UP: RERA deregisters 3 Ghaziabad housing projs over work delay

Noida: The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority on Wednesday said it has cancelled the registration of three incomplete group housing projects in Ghaziabad with immediate effect and frozen their bank accounts to prevent transactions.



The registrations of Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-2, Antriksh Sanskriti Phase-3 and Raksha Vigyaan Sanskriti Phase-2 have been cancelled and proceedings initiated under RERA's Section 8, the real estate regulatory authority said.

The Section 8 of the UP RERA Act empowers the real estate regulatory authority to hand over completion tasks of a stuck housing project to its buyers' association.

Multiple complaints were lodged by the allottees of two projects of M/s Antriksh Realtek Pvt. Ltd and a project of Raksha Vigyan Karmacharis Sahkaari Samiti Ltd. with the Authority under Section 31 of the RERA Act, alleging the violation of the agreement/contract with the promoter and delay in construction, the UP RERA said.

As per promoter, the construction and development work of the projects Antriksh Sanskriti Phase 2, Phase 3 and Raksha Vigyaan

Sanskriti Phase-2, began in 2015 with their completion dates being July 2022, July 2022 and June 2023, respectively,

it noted.

As per on-site verification report of projects received by UP RERA, presently, the construction and development work has been achieved up to 40 per cent in Antriksha Sanskriti Phase-2 and up to 30 per cent in Antriksha Sanskriti Phase-3. Surprisingly, the construction and development work could not commence in Raksha Vigyaan Sanskriti Phase-2, the UP RERA said.

The inspection report also states that all kinds of construction work on the project site are closed for many years thus the chances of completion of the projects are absolutely uncertain, it said.