UP priest skips summons to join probe, so does AAP MLA

New Delhi: Even as locals in some areas of Delhi raised their voice against no action being taken against Dasna Devi temple priest Narsinghanand Saraswati's public remarks blaspheming Islam and Prophet Muhammad, the right-wing Hindu extremist skipped a summons issued by the Delhi Police to join the probe on Friday, according to officials aware of developments.

Police sources confirmed the development and said further probe is going on in the case. "We summoned him today but till 8 pm he did not join the investigation. Once he will join there will be more clarity in the case," one police source said.

Significnatly, after Saraswati was booked, so was AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who had insinuated violence against him in a tweet. But his tweet clearly mentioned that he would not do any such thing because he believed in the law. Khan too was summoned to join the probe on Friday but did not do so until 8pm.

In a video circulating on social media, Saraswati was seen uttering blasphemous words against Islam. The video was purportedly shot during an event at the Press Club of India.

Police, on April 3, said taking suomoto cognizance, they have registered an FIR under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity) and 295A (acts intended to outrage religious feelings) in connection with a video circulating on social media in the matter of a conference that took place in Press Club; investigation has been taken up.

Also taking suo motu cognizance of a video and a tweet by Khan, police had registered a case against Khan on Sunday for allegedly threatening Narsinghanand.

Highly placed police sources said on April 8, an internal message was sent to officers in which it was stated that old videos of Swami Narsinghanand had purportedly become viral in several Muslim chat groups.

"This is creating resentment among them and appears to be a concerted plan to inflame the communal fabric," the note said.

As per sources, there might be a possibility of some Muslim youths causing obstructions after Friday prayers which could lead to law and order problems around the mosques. The DCP, PCR was requested to station the maximum number of PCR vans at strategic locations whereas DCP (Special Branch) was requested to pass relevant information to SHOs at the earliest whereas DCP Traffic was told to make appropriate traffic arrangements. However, no untoward incidents were reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Minorities Commission has issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner over the probe against Saraswati and sought an action taken report by April 15.