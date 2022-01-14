UP Polls 2022: GB Nagar admin prepares as nominations begin for Noida, Dadri, Jewar

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has started their preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections from Friday as the nomination period began for all the three Assembly seats under them in Noida, Dadri and Jewar.

As per a senior administrative officer, candidates can file their nominations and make withdrawals from January 14 to January 27. The candidates of all the three assembly seats in the Collectorate premises will be able to file nominations from Friday. Special care is being taken and COVID-19 guidelines are being followed, the official said.

"The arrangements for nominations have been made at the Collectorate in Surajpur of Greater Noida. Security has been beefed up in the area and heavy police force has been deployed so that there is no breach of law and order," said Rakesh Kumar Chauhan, district information officer, GB Nagar.

Separate rooms have been fixed for all three Assembly constituencies. To contest from the Noida Assembly seat, a candidate will have to file papers in room number-113 of the Collectorate. Candidates can file nominations in Room No. 119 for Dadri Assembly and in Room No. 114 for Jewar Assembly.

The nominations can be made till January 21 while the process of withdrawal of nomination will be done till January 27. A total of 16 lakh 23 thousand 545 voters will vote in all three assembly seats.

The voting in GB Nagar will be held on February 10, 2022, during the first phase of the state's Assembly polls. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. A total of 1,754 booths have been set up in the three assembly seats.