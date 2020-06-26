UP govt adamant over home isolation; Noida scrambles to add beds

Noida: With the Uttar Pradesh government adamant over not allowing home isolation for COVID-19 patients, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration is struggling to increase their bed capacity with the number of positive cases increasing rapidly.



It has been observed that in the month of June, around 60-70 cases on an average are being reported from the district daily. However, with the participation of private hospitals dedicated to COVID care along with government hospitals, the district administration has claimed to have requisitioned the adequate number of beds to deal with the situation.

In Noida, from June 1 to 25, over 1,350 positive Covid-19 cases have been reported taking the total number of patients past the 1,800-mark. While the administration has designated seven government and private hospitals, the total number of beds at these facilities stands at 1,050.

As per a senior health official, these hospitals include Sharda Hospital (200 beds), Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) - 150 beds, Kailash hospital in Greater Noida (150 beds), Yatharth Hospital (200), Child PGI (50), Fortis (40) and Jaypee hospital (60). The administration is on its way to add 250 beds each in L1 and L2 hospitals being prepared by the TATA group in Sector 125 of Noida by next week.

Apart from this, the administration has also arranged an additional 250 beds at the Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) and 30 beds in Community Health Centre (CHC), Bisrakh.

"Hospitals/COVID Care Centres are being continuously ramped up, people are admitted to different facilities depending on the degree of care they require. If somebody wants help with regards to admission to the COVID Care facility, they can dial the control room number 18004192211 and a team of doctors will soon get in touch. Also, private dedicated COVID hospitals in Noida have started functioning and they have been asked to self-regulate prices over which health teams are keeping check," said Suhas LY, district magistrate, adding that the number of cured person is significantly more than the number of active cases in the district as of now.