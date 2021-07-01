UP gate: Cars vandalised after BJP workers & farmers clash

New delhi: A group of farmers and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) workers clashed with each other at UP gate near Ghazipur farmer's protest site on Wednesday morning. Some cars were vandalised while some people were also injured during the clash.



The incident occurred when BJP workers had gathered near UP border to welcome Amit Valmiki, who had recently been appointed as BJP secretary of UP and was on his way to Bulandshahr. A senior BJP leader said that over half a dozen cars were vandalised and windshields were damaged. A police compliant has been submitted by BJP workers in connection with the incident.

It has been alleged by BJP that the farmers got enraged after seeing party flags abd waved black flags, however, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on the other hand alleged that at the protest site they started raising slogans and tried to capture the protest site which triggered the tension and resulted in scuffle.

Rakesh Tikait, BKU-spokesperson said that the incident is a conspiracy by the government to quell their protest. "Those who were involved in the altercation were not farmers but members of BJP. They went near the farmer protest stage and raised slogans while stone pelting was also performed.

"They ran away after leaving the flags behind which were picked by farmers and it spread like farmers have been involved in scuffle. We will file a police complaint and demand actions against those responsible for the incident," said Tikait.