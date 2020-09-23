UP Film City to come up in 1,000-acres land along Yamuna E-way, says UP CM

New Delhi: The upcoming modern and biggest film city will be established in the terrain between Ganga and Yamuna which is the area located along Yamuna Expressway which connects Delhi to Agra and falls under the jurisdiction of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), announced Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.



A meeting with several eminent directors and producers of Bollywood was called by the CM on Tuesday to discuss the project after proposals were received from all the three authorities- Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authority. Following the meeting, the CM considered the proposal sent by YEIDA to develop the new film city in sector 21 along the Yamuna Expressway in an area of around 1, 000 acres of land.

The UP CM took to his twitter account and shared, "Indian cinema needs a new stage and it is the need of the hour. The Uttar Pradesh government will cooperate fully into this and there should be Indianness in our mind. We should not keep it anywhere other than ourselves and if we work with this sentiment, the Uttar Pradesh government will cooperate fully in this," he tweeted.

"When it comes to culture and color work, we are reminded of Lord Krishna. The proposed site of film city is adjacent to Mathura, his birthplace. This region serves to connect the mythological, spiritual, Vedic and all other traditions of India with us. When good shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat and Chanakya are made, then people get to know about our culture. The environment in families changes," he said.

Following the announcement, filmmakers and many Bollywood actors and directors appreciated the move saying the industry becomes stronger when government extends their support.

A senior YEIDA officer informed Millennium Post that the area proposed for establishing film city has vast potential for keeping in mind the upcoming Jewar Airport, commercial belts, industrial area, metro connectivity, expressways and other such factors favouring the production hub. The land is 6 kms away from Jewar airport and is near to the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway. All such facilities like hotels, pub, commercial belts, posh locations will be available in nearby sectors 29, 30 and 33.