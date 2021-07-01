UP cop, 3 others duped under pretext of acting gigs for kids

Ghaziabad: A sub-inspector with UP police is among four persons who have been duped of over Rs 10 lakhs by a gang after they were lured of getting their kin jobs in Balaji Telefilms. As per police, the gang promised job to their kids as child actors in the production house.



Mohan Lal, a resident of Sector-12 in Pratap Vihar area of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad is posted as sub-inspector in Muzaffarnagar. While his wife Preeti Verma and children lives in Pratap Vihar area, some of the gang members also lived in the same neighbourhood.

In her compliant to police, Preeti, said that one of the accused identified as Lalita Singh and her husband Lokesh Singh, are living in her neighbourhood. "On January 29, Lalita called me and said that her niece Bhavna alias Asha Singh is working with Balaji Telefilms as makeup artist. The company needs child artists from the age group of 5 to 14 years for a role in some serials," said Preeti.

"She told me that the company will give training first, after which a job in TV serial will be provided. For the training, the company will charge Rs 3.60 lakhs from each child" she added.

Owing to the bright future of their child if they become actors, Preeti and Sub-inspector Lal agreed to pay them money and transferred Rs 3.60 lakhs in their account as part payment through net banking. But soon the accused went incommunicado and then refused to return the money, threatening the victims.

The complaint goes on to say that Preeti then found others who were duped by the same people. The gang had duped one Amit Kumar with Rs 1. 21 lakhs, Rs 2. 21 lakhs from Somvar Singh and Rs 2. 65 lakhs from Shiv Kumar, the complaint said.

Following the complaint, police have registered an FIR against eight persons. "A case has been registered. Police investigation is underway and proper actions will be taken against the accused after police investigations" said Mahaveer Singh, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station.