UP CM virtually inaugurates indoor stadium in Noida

Noida: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday virtually inaugurated the indoor stadium at Noida stadium in Sector 21A of Noida.



The stadium has been developed by Noida Authority in an area of 8,040 square meters at a cost of Rs 101 crore.

As per a Noida Authority official, the stadium has a seating capacity of 4,000 persons and has facilities for a number of sports, including

Badminton, Table Tennis, Basketball, Handball, Volleyball, Gymnastics, Judo, Wrestling, Boxing, Weight lifting and Taekwondo.

Officials believe that the sportspersons will not have to move Delhi or other Metro cities to avail these facilities and will also encourage

different sports within the district.

A national senior freestyle wrestling championship in collaboration with wrestling federation of India was also organised as the first indoor sports competition at the stadium after the inaugural ceremony.

The event was attended by UP Industrial minister Satish Mahana, Sports minister Upendra Tiwari, Chief Executive Officer of Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari and other senior government and Noida Authority officials.