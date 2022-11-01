UP CM gives green signal to Ganga water proj in Gr Noida

New Delhi: The much-awaited Ganga water supply project will finally begin in Greater Noida after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved it on Tuesday. Along with this, the CM also launched 13 infrastructural and civil projects of the three industrial authorities of Gautam Buddh Nagar — Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway Authority.



As per officials, the project which is pegged for nearly Rs 850 crore will provide 85 cusecs of Ganga water from the Upper Ganga Canal (Hapur) to Greater Noida. While the project was set off in 2005, the project got delayed for nearby a decade due to farmers' protests, Covid pandemic and supply issues. "The pipeline network has already been laid for the supply of Ganga water and since the project has been flagged off, we will initially start supply to as many as 24 sectors of Greater Noida. By next year, the supply will reach Greater Noida West area," a senior GNIDA officer said.

The CM also inaugurated projects such as a bus terminal in Sector 82, integrated traffic management and safety surveillance system, an underpass on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and others.

During inaugural ceremony, Yogi Adityanath said that everyone who wants to invest is coming to Uttar Pradesh now. The CM further slammed the previous governments saying that from past five and a half years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district was considered to be cursed for the CMs. "The scenario has changed now and a healthy competition has started among all the three authorities in terms of providing jobs and investments," the CM said.

Meanwhile, the 7th edition of the India Water Week organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu at the India Expo Centre and Mart in Greater Noida on Tuesday on the theme of water security for sustainable development with equity.