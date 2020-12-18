UP CM approves formal name, designs; logo to have state bird

New delhi: The upcoming international airport set to come up in Jewar will now be formally known as the Noida International Green Field Airport and its logo will have an image of Uttar Pradesh's state bird — the stork ('Sarus' in Hindi)



UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday approved the name for the airport, its design and logo of the airports, which is expected to be designed along the lines of ones at London, Moscow and Milan.

The CM's nod to these aspects of the airport came after the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and the civil aviation department met with him. The CM said his government will spare no effort in putting the project on the

global map.

As per YIAPL's proposal, the airport will be developed in four phases. In the first phase, it would cater to 12 million passengers, which would be increased to 70 million by 2050. Initially, the airport would have two runways which would be increased to five in the later phases.

Director civil aviation, Surendra Singh, said the concessionaire YIAPL put forth the master plan of the project before the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) on December 4. The plan has now been sent to the Union civil aviation ministry for its formal approval.

Singh said the GB Nagar administration has already acquired land for two runways while another 3,418 hectares will have to be acquired for additional three runways.

The UP CM said that the Noida International Airport will give a boost to industrial development and subsequently lead to jobs, promotion of exports, streamlining of air traffic, and more tourism activity. Jewar airport will be an alternative to New Delhi's IGI airport. Terming the aviation sector as a medium of multi-dimensional growth, the CM said it would also bolster the economic development of the state.

The new airport is also proposed to be linked to the high-speed rail project connecting Delhi to Varanasi.