Unpaid educators: HC says DU teachers can't be allowed to suffer

New Delhi: Teachers cannot be allowed to suffer in the blame game between the Delhi government and Delhi University colleges, the Delhi High Court on Monday observed while hearing a plea challenging the decision to pay the outstanding salaries to staffers from the Students Society Fund (SSF).



The high court asked the counsel for Delhi University Students Union (DUSU), which has challenged the October 16 order of the Delhi government asking the 12 colleges, which are fully funded by the state, to pay the salaries of over 1,500 staff - both teaching and non-teaching - from the students' fund, to make the colleges party to the petition.

The court also observed that Delhi University is the guardian of all its colleges and there is some responsibility of the varsity to put things in order and solve the issues.

Justice Jyoti Singh asked as to why the colleges concerned are not made parties to the petition and said she will hear the matter once they are arrayed as respondents in the plea.

"Colleges should be made a party. In this blame game, teachers cannot be allowed to suffer. Where should teachers go then? They should also say okay fine we are not working. I am wondering and amazed that colleges which should be made first party are not made a party at all", the judge said.

The high court said it would be unfair to pass any order in the absence of colleges. Advocate Jivesh Tiwari, representing DUSU, sought time to implead the colleges as parties to the petition. The high court listed the matter for further hearing on November 5 and said the interim order will continue till then.

During the hearing, advocate Aakanksha Kaul, representing the Delhi University, said the varsity is supporting the students' petition and added that the students' fund cannot be used for paying teachers' salaries and it will amount to cheating the students.

The high court asked the DU counsel to take instructions on the issue of funds and grants from the higher authorities and inform the court about it on the next date of hearing. The college staff has not been paid for the last three months.

Meanwhile, the DUSU welcomed the development in court, saying, "DUSU welcomes the decision of the High Court of Delhi that refuses to vacate the stay on Delhi government order directing 12 colleges to pay salaries to staff from SSF (Students Society Fund). We will continue to struggle for the rights of the students."