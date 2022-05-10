Unpaid dues: Teachers move HC seeking Delhi govt to take over schools from EDMC

New Delhi: Teachers of East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) protested against the civic body for non-payment of salaries on Monday. The civic body has been struggling to sustain itself financially, and has delayed payments for the past five months.



Teachers also moved to the Delhi High Court, petitioning the Delhi government to take over the schools from EDMC considering the civic body is failing to pay several staffers under it. EDMC officials have claimed that the lack of salary payments is due to the Delhi government failing to provide EDMC their funds. However, several teachers lashed out against the civic body for not being able to sustain itself.

The protests were held in front EDMC headquarters in Patparganj Industrial area. Teachers have claimed that the lack of salaries has resulted in various problems including not being able to afford rent, buy regular ration, etc. EDMC officials have held several meetings with teachers that have not resulted in anything. Teachers of EDMC have not received any salary for five months, pensions have been delayed and any other compensation for their duties.

They have protested several times over the last few months, demanding their pay and compensation. Kuldeep Singh Khatri, President of Shiksha Nyay Manch Municipal Corporation (Teachers Union of MCD) has said that EDMC is taking away the livelihoods of teachers by not paying them salaries and despite the movement to reunify the three MCDs they have not managed to find funds to pay the teachers and are expecting the Delhi Government to pay them.

They plan to continue their protests until their demands are heard.