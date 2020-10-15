Unpaid docs: MCDA threatens indefinite strike from Oct 19 as North MCD shows signs of buckling, releases partial salaries

New Delhi: The issue of unpaid salaries for doctors and healthcare workers of North MCD-run hospitals has now escalated to the point where the Municipal Corporation Doctors' Association has threatened an indefinite strike beginning October 19 till all pending dues to the COVID-19 warriors are not cleared.



However, soon after the MCDA threatened the strike, in a flurry of events that followed late on Wednesday night, the North MCD has decided to clear partial salaries of some doctors and paramedics by Thursday (today). The MCDA had shot off the letter to the North MCD Commissioner.

The salary of doctors, nurses and paramedics at Hindu Rao Hospital for June, is expected to be released on Thursday, according to official sources. "The salary of all employees will be credited in their account on October 15," an official notice said.

MCDA, however in its statement said, "With heavy heart, we wish to inform that Government has not left any other option before us except to go on strike to get our salaries and permanent solution to this problem so that we and our families can also live."

According to the president of MCDA, Dr RR Gautam, about 1,200 doctors will be going on strike. "We have not been paid since June and have been repeatedly requesting the authorities for the same. However, life-saving emergency services won't be affected," he told Millennium Post.

The demands put forward by MCDA include the immediate release of all pending salaries and pending arrears along with pension and retirement benefits. They asked the authorities to arrange for alternatives for those health units that are also involved in sampling, contact tracing and data reporting of COVID-19.

"The responsibility for this strike shall lie with the government which forced us to take this bitter avoidable step. We feel sorry for our public and apologize to them beforehand."

Meanwhile, resident doctors of Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi and Rajan Babu - all of which come under the civic body have decided to protest from a common platform over salary dues.

Resident doctors from the three hospitals said, "This is to inform that the North DMC run hospitals (Hindu Rao, Kasturba Gandhi and Rajan Babu) are facing a common problem of non-payment of salaries from last four months which the RDAs of receptive North DMC run hospitals met and mutually decided to protest on a common platform."