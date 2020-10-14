Unpaid docs: Hindu Rao de-listed as Covid hosp

New Delhi: As the North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital was de-listed as a dedicated COVID hospital after the doctors and healthcare workers there withdrew their services over unpaid salaries, the Resident Doctors' Association of the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, anther North MCD-run facility, has announced a week-long strike over unpaid salaries starting today (Wednesday).



In a letter to the medical superintendent, the COVID warriors have said they are going on "complete strike for the next seven days".

Speaking to Millennium Post, RDA president Sunil Kumar said, "All the resident doctors are going on a strike from Wednesday, with all emergency services suspended. Everything will be looked over by the permanent doctors."

The 450- bedded hospital has paid salaries to these doctors since June. Many doctors and staff of the hospital have tested positive for the virus. Around 40 doctors, including junior and senior residents, will take part in this strike, which will go on till October 20. The doctors have also threatened mass resignations if their salaries are not paid.

Dr Kumar also said the doctors of Kasturba Hospital had been facing the issue of irregular salaries for four or five years, but things have become more difficult during the pandemic. "During such crisis are we supposed to tend the patients or run after authorities for our salary or protest," he asked.

Millennium Post contacted the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Asmita Saxena who said that she had a meeting with the MCD, who assured her the salaries will be released in a couple of days. "I hope the resident doctors don't go to protest after such a development. Even if they decide to go on protest, the services

won't be affected as our permanent doctors are on duty and we will make sure patients don't suffer. We just hope the resident doctors don't go on strike," she said. Dr Saxena said she has conveyed this message to the resident doctors but is yet to hear back from them. Meanwhile, Dr Kumar added that they are also demanding a salary protection act for similar situations in the future.