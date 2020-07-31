Unlock 3: No time limit for street vendors; Weekly Bazaars to resume

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday allowed the opening of more economic activities following the Ministry of Home Affairs' Unlock 3 guidelines, which were issued a day ago. As an extension of its order passed on Monday, the government here has said that street vendors would now be allowed to run their businesses without time restrictions and the decision to allow them to operate for a week on a trial basis was reworked to let them operate in the future without restrictions except for those outlined in the Centre's guidelines.

Moreover, the Delhi government also allowed Weekly Bazaars to open on a trial basis for one week with all necessary precautions and announced that hotels and and hospitality services will be allowed to resume business, epecially now that they had been rid

of their responsibility to house COVID-19 patients. In accordance with Centre's guidelines, Delhi also officially removed the night curfew.