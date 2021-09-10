Unknown assailants kill property dealer, locals stage protest in Gzb

ghaziabad: A property dealer was killed by unidentified bike and car borne assailants after they opened indiscriminate firing on him when he was travelling on his motorcycle in Tronica city area of Ghaziabad on Thursday. Police suspect that he was killed due to property dispute, however, the family has alleged a criminal, who is presently in jail, to be behind the incident.



The incident occurred in broad day light when the victim identified as Dinesh Kumar (45), a native of village Agrola in Tronica city area, was travelling on his motorcycle. Around six bullets hit the victim of which two bullets hit him in the head, leaving him dead on the spot, said police.

As per police, Dinesh was travelling to his home from office situated in Pachara Village in Tronica city. Eyewitnesses said that over eight people on two bikes and one car intercepted Dinesh and stopped his motorcycle. They indiscriminately fired at him and two bullets pierced through his helmet and hit his head. The accused fled the spot brandishing guns.

After the incident, the relatives and locals staged a protest and didn't allow police to send the body for autopsy. After three hours of protest police sent the body for autopsy after they assured them quick action against the accused.

While police is probing the angle of a property dispute, the victim's family have alleged a man, who is in jail, may be behind the incident. A senior police officer said that there is some property dispute between the deceased and Deepak. Family members of the deceased had written a complaint against Deepak and his brother Madan.