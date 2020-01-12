Unity and diversity at Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: A show of unity and diversity was seen at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, where people are protesting against anti-citizenship law protestors for almost a month now. On Sunday, people of different faiths came together to participate in a 'sarva dharma sambhava' ceremony at the spot.



Being a Sunday and the weather relatively warmer, more people joined the protest. In the ceremony, there was a traditional Hindu-style 'hawan', chants of Sikh 'kirtan' and Quran recitation. People also read out the Preamble of the Constitution and taking an oath to preserve its "socialist, secular" values.

The concept of 'sarv dharm sambhav' (equal respect for all religions or peaceful co-existence of all religions) was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle against the British rule to promote inter-faith harmony.

According to one of the protestors, at the protest site scriptures from the Geeta, the Bible, the Quran were read and Gurbani held. People also read out the Preamble. It shows that people from various walks of life are supporting this movement.

Nearly a month, people have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh and nearby Jamia Millia Islamia to oppose the CAA and the NRC. At the protest site, one can easily see a replica of the India Gate with names of the people who have lost their lives during anti-CAA protests across the country inked on it. Over two dozen such names are written on the replica including those from states like Assam, Karnataka, Bihar and most of them from Uttar Pradesh.

Locals contribute by bringing food for the protesters. Collection drives for blankets and other essentials are being run on Twitter. At Shaheen Bagh, protestors of different age groups are protesting for withdrawal of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). Three elderly women too have been a constant sight at the centre stage of the protest venue since day one.

People who are opposing the law said that it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA along with the NRC is intended to target the Muslim community in India.