Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > Union Ministers and L-G Saxena participate in 'Prabhat Pheri' with 10K NDMC school students
Delhi

Union Ministers and L-G Saxena participate in 'Prabhat Pheri' with 10K NDMC school students

BY MPost14 Aug 2022 6:07 PM GMT
Union Ministers and L-G Saxena participate in Prabhat Pheri with 10K NDMC school students
X

New Delhi: Three union ministers and Delhi Lieutenant Governor on Sunday participated in an early morning walk with 10,000 NDMC school students to celebrate the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, an official statement said.

The 'Prabhat Pheri' began from Janpath Radial and culminated at the National War Memorial at India Gate to celebrate the campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's independence.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi attended the event.

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman New Delhi Municipal Corporation Ashwani Kumar, members of NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Vishakha Sailani also participated in the march.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X