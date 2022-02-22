Union Min Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates SDMC auditorium

New Delhi: Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday inaugurated an auditorium constructed by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its school in RK Puram, Sector 6.



SDMC also provided additional facilities like distribution of books, shoes and socks, dresses, mid-day meals, etc besides providing education to children.

Lekhi said that children who attend SDMC schools often come from lower income households and face nutrition related problems as their parents are not able to afford them. Sai Annapurna Trust has extended its help and support to such children.

The trust has distributed nutrition powder to the children. The initiative has been started for the first time in Delhi in RK Puram.

She said that nutrition powder will be provided to all students. Health of students will also be monitored for their benefits. If successful, the programme will be implemented in Delhi primary schools as well.

RK Puram councillor Tulsi Joshi said that the SDMC constructed the auditorium despite facing financial challenges for students. She said that the nutrition powder will ensure mental growth in a proper way as it has been made especially for children, the powder is chocolate flavoured so that children can enjoy it as well as receive health benefits from it. After two months, children will receive health examinations and difference in physical and mental development will be moted Besides this, Swachhta kits and sanitisers were also distributed among children.