Uninterrupted water for Central govt institutions, residences in Maidangarhi & Rajpur Khurd soon

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved a project worth



Rs 6.56 crore on Monday authorising the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to lay a 3,600-metre long pipeline provide uninterrupted water supply to Central government institutions and residential complexes in Maidangarhi and Rajpur Khurd in South Delhi.

The project includes laying and connecting peripheral water lines from SSN Marg Junction to Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Science Complex, Maidangarhi along Goshala Road.

The tentative water requirement for nine complexes of Central government organisations is 4 million gallons per day, for which, a pipeline of 600 mm and 3,600 metres has been planned by the DJB. Sisodia said, "DJB is exploring various other methods to augment the water supply by generating local resources and this is expected to increase the availability of water in the near future. This will help in meeting the water requirements of the people living in these complexes."

The Deputy Chief Minister also added, "The Kejriwal government is determined to provide unhindered water supply to each and every resident of Delhi. Concerned departments are working round the clock to ensure that 24x7 water supply is provided to people all over the city."

Sisodia directed the concerned officials to complete the work within the stipulated time and ensure that no inconvenience is caused during the construction.