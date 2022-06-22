Unidentified miscreants flee with gold, cash worth Rs 50L in Noida

noida: Unidentified miscreants fled with cash and gold ornaments worth around Rs 50 lakh from a house in Jal Vayu Vihar while the occupants were out of station, officials on Tuesday said. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.



According to the police, they received a complaint from Naveen Kumar and his wife Kajal Kumar on Sunday.

Naveen, an advocate with the Delhi High Court, stated that he and his wife had left for Jammu & Kashmir on June 17 for a vacation.

"On June 19, when we returned home, we found that the lock of the house was broken and it had been ransacked. We found that the locker of our home was broken and cash worth Rs 5 lakh and gold, silver and diamond jewelleries were missing," Naveen said.

He further mentioned that the thieves took away Rs 5 lakh in cash, 800 grams of gold jewellery, 1kg of silver, a diamond set of 390 6 carat diamonds and 47 gram gold.

"On looking around the house, other expensive household items were also missing. The total worth of the jewellery stolen is estimated to be around

Rs 50 lakh," the complainant added.

In his complaint, Naveen had also mentioned that whenever he leaves the home, he informs the society control office about it. Security personnel of Jalvayu Vihar are deputed at the control office where the CCTV footage of the society is screened.

Manoj Kumar, station house officer of Sector 20 police station said that based on the complaint, they have registered a case under sections 457 (house-breaking by night) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the IPC against the unknown miscreants.