Unfortunate state of affairs at LNJP Hospital: HC seeks response from Delhi govt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday sought Delhi government's response on a petition alleging unfortunate state of affairs at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital (LNJP) and said it needs to gear up .

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice on the petition by one Ashish Pandey, who was admitted to LNJP, and asked the Delhi government to set out steps to improve the working of the hospital . Just because you come on media, it doesn't mean it is working. This is not the first time that we are hearing it, the judge remarked as she expressed her displeasure at the alleged lapses. Some of this (allegations) must be true. I don't want to doubt him. He is not in the business (of medicine). There is no competition. There are limitations but you need to gear up, she added.

Lawyer Astik Gupta, representing the petitioner, claimed that no COVID-19 test was conducted on his client at the time of admission, there were 2-3 patients on each bed and three patients were taken to the ultrasound lab at a time.

The lawyer also alleged that the dead bodies were lying on the bed for 15-20 hours while the patients were on the floor.

The petition alleges that each ward having around 72 beds, had only 2 PG second year Doctors under the supervision of 1 Senior Resident reflecting the shortage of Doctors as for more than 250 patients (due to double/ triple occupancy on each bed), there were only 2 Post-graduation students and 1 Senior Resident Doctor .

None replied to my representation.. I am not asking for everything under the sun but there is complete inaction (on part of LNJP), he submitted.

We are not out COVID. Every day ministers are saying please take care.. This is so-called one of your prestigious hospitals. I expect the hospital to gear up now, the judge said.