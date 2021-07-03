Unemployed man kills himself after murdering wife in Vasant Kunj

new delhi: An unemployed man killed himself after killing his wife at home in the Vasant Kunj area of south-west Delhi on Thursday night.



The investigation has revealed that before the incident, the couple got into a fight on some domestic issue.

"The couple used to fight often but the exact reason behind the suspected murder-suicide case is not known yet," the official said.

Police identified the deceased as Jahid Ali (61) and his wife Nazneen (53). They lived with their son in the Vasant Kunj area.

As per the official, the incident came to light around 7.50 pm after they received a PCR call in which the caller informed them about the incident.

The police team rushed to the spot and found both dead. The investigation has revealed that at the time of the incident, their son was studying in another room. Hearing the noise, he rushed to his parent's room and found them dead. The woman was lying on the floor and the man was found hanging.

According to police, the probe has revealed that there were regular fights between the husband and wife. It is being suspected that Ali first hit his wife with some object and then hanged himself. Their son called the neighbours for help before informing the

police.

"The reason behind the fight isn't clear. Further investigation is being conducted," an official said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Ali was a native of Orrisa and owned some properties there. Police said he was currently unemployed. However, during inspection, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.