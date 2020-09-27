Unemployed man held for raping woman on pretext of providing job

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday said they had arrested a 32-year-old man who had allegedly raped a job-seeker in South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on the pretext of providing her job opportunities. Police have identified the accused as Salat Sadique Sabri, a resident of Abul Fazal Enclave and a BBM graduate who lost his job during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said that the complainant was a resident of Ghaziabad and currently works at a factory in the Gandhi Nagar area. She was looking for a new job and had joined a WhatsApp group known as "jobs for all", the DCP said.

Meena added that Salat contacted the victim from the group chat of which he was also a member and said that he would like to help her get a job. Soon they started chatting with each other. Police said that Salat called the victim on September 23 and asked her to come to Abul Fazal Enclave, saying he had arranged a job for her. After repeatedly saying she will not be able to make it, the victim eventually reached Shastri Park metro station and asked Salat to pick her up.

However, the two decided to meet at Seelampur metro station, from where Salat took the victim to his house and offered her refreshments, which she refused, citing health issues. But Salat then offered to give the victim a balm and oil massage, which she again refused saying she had seen television shows where men take advantage of women this way.

Police said that Salat then forced himself upon the victim, bolted the door, took off her clothes and "made physical relations with her forcibly". Officials added that Salat kept the victim at his house for five to six hours before dropping her back home.