Unemployed man ends life after killing his two children

New Delhi: In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a 44-year-old man allegedly killed his two children by strangulating them in North West Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area and then he jumped in front of the train at Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station on Sunday. Police suspect that the depression can be the reason behind the incident as the deceased man was unemployed but the investigation is going on from various angles.



Police identified the deceased as Madhur Malani who lived with his family in BG block of Shalimar Bagh area in North West Delhi. Presently he was unemployed. "The deceased children were aged around 14 years and 6 years," police said. Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Vijayanta Arya said that they are investigating the case.

According to police, at about 6.54 pm on Sunday, they received a PCR call in which the caller told them that at BG 48 East Shalimar Bagh, Madhu had murdered one child. "Staff reached the spot where two bodies of children 14 years old girl and boy (6) were found lying on different beds at the house," police said. According to the investigators, during the enquiry it came to know that the father of children was absconding from the house.

The deceased's wife was not present at the house. Later she alerted other people about the incident.

According to the police, after strangling his children, Madhur jumped in front of an approaching train following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. DCP (Railways) Harendra Singh said that the incident took place around 5.47 pm on Sunday and no suicide note was recovered from the spot. "He was under depression and presently not having any work," police said.

Due to the incident at Haiderpur Badli Mor Metro station, services on the Yellow Line were briefly delayed.

"Delay in services from Samaypur Badli to GTB Nagar due to a passenger on track at Haiderpur Badli Mor," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted. After about 15 minutes, it again tweeted that normal services have been restored. The Delhi Metro's Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. A case under section 302 of IPC was registered.