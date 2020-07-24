Unemployed man arrested for posing as PS to Amit Shah for job

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly posing as a personal secretary (PS) of Union Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah and calling up the labour ministers of Haryana and Rajasthan to get himself employed.



Police said that the accused identified as Sandeep Choudhary, a native of Rajasthan, has completed B.Ed. "Earlier a case was registered at PS Crime branch on the complainant of Home Ministry that one person posing as PS to HM is calling Labour Minister Haryana and Law Minister Rajasthan for giving employment to someone," police said. Sandeep Chaudhary revealed that previously he worked in Hero Honda Dharuhera, but he lost his job and was unemployed.

"He thought of a plan to get a job in any of the factories of Rajasthan and Haryana industrial area. He posed as PS to HM and called ministers in Haryana and Rajasthan. "For calling he got issued a SIM of MTNL in the name of his girlfriend and made calls. The mobile phone of MI and one SIM which were used in calling to Ministers have been recovered from him Haryana," Police said.

Recently, the Delhi Police arrested one Abhishek Dwivedi from Indore who impersonates himself as personal secretary (PS) of Union Home Minister. Police said that on July 3, one person impersonating himself as PS to the Union Home Minister called the personal staff of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and requested him for making modification in the transfer order of one Parivahan Nirikshak, posted at Parivahan Ayukt Karyalaya in Gwalior and transferred to

another district.