Unemployed, factory workers most among those involved in violence during protests

New Delhi: Factory workers, plumbers, unemployed are the profile of most of the accused who were arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during protests in North East Delhi against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



According to investigators, more than 20 people were nabbed for committing violence in Dayalpur, Seelampur, Jafrabad.

"From Dayalpur, we have arrested three people. Two of them were assistant to tailors while the other was plumber," an officer said.

The officer added that 16 people were held from Seelampur in which four people were factory workers and the rest were either flower seller, helper, auto driver, running a stationery shop or unemployed.

"Among these, we have found three people who had criminal records," an investigator said.

Meanwhile, in Jafarabad, six people were held for creating violence. Four of them were workers in jeans factories whereas one of the accused was running kebab stall.

In another case reported at Dayalpur police station, one unemployed man was arrested. Most of these people were either illiterate or primary

educated.

An investigator said that on the day of the violence, they came to know about protests through various mediums like TV, pamphlets and then gathered at the spot.

"The accused told us that they were not called by anyone to join the protest. Further investigation is going on from all angles," the official added.

Further, the official said that the accused had no concrete reasons behind pelting stones on policemen during demonstrations.

"The accused told us that they wanted to protest and show anger against the CAA and NRC," an officer added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (eastern range) Alok Kumar was himself monitoring the situation in North East and Shahdara districts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Ved Prakash Surya told Millennium Post that they have taken various steps to maintain peace in the area. "Our police personnel met residents and members of Aman Committee to thank them for maintaining peace," added Surya.

On December 17, protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) reached Seelampur and Jafrabad areas of North-east Delhi on where thousands of protesters torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth.

Law enforcement agencies, in order to minimise the effect of the demonstration, closed several Metro stations, barricaded key roads connecting the affected areas from central parts of the city by diverting traffic to the arterial stretches besides ensuring huge deployment of the police force.