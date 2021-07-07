Unemployed due to lockdown, man sells drugs, held at rly stn

New Delhi: A man from Bihar, who lost his job during the lockdown, was arrested with a liquid form of opium worth Rs 10 lakh from the New Delhi railway station.



Police identified the accused as Jitesh Kumar. The drugs were recovered from the trolley bag. "A polybag filled with opium was found inside the bag weighing 2,090 gm," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said Jitesh Kumar revealed that he has been a drug peddler. Earlier, he was working in Surat at a saree factory. After lockdown, he lost his job and came to his native village where he came in contact with a member of a drug cartel and was offered to deliver narcotics and opium substances in Ludhiana, Punjab.

"For each delivery, he was to be paid Rs 30,000. This was going to be the second delivery," the official said.

As per Delhi Police, given the large number of trains arriving in the morning hours and heavy rush of people moving out of the station, adequate staff is deployed to maintain law and order and to prevent any untoward incident, crime.

It was not the first time that a person turned criminal after he lost the job during the lockdown.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for robbery in the Shastri Park area. Previously, the accused used to work as a cleaner in the area through a contractor but during the lockdown, he lost his job and again got indulged in criminal activities.

In another case, two people were arrested for series of crime incidents. Previously both the accused persons used to work for bringing chickens from Ghazipur Meat Mandi, Delhi through Cycle Rikshaw. But due to lockdown both of them lost their jobs and again indulged in criminal activities.