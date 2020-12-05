Unemployed 22-year-old becomes a serial killer, commits 3 murders

Gurugram: Unemployed since March, a 22-year-old man turned into a serial killer for looting people after killing them.



On December 4, this serial killer who has been identified as Mohamad Raza was arrested by Gurugram Police. Raza started killing people in the last week of November and just within a span of five to six days committed three blind murders. After committing these murders, Raza used to chop off the head of his victims and throw them in a desolate spot.



His first victim was Rajesh Kumar, who hailed from Aligarh and was working in Gurugram. On November 23, somewhere near Sector-40 Raza attacked Kumar with a sharp object on his neck which ultimately led to Rajesh's death. Raza chopped off Kumar's head and threw it in a sewer line in Sector-47. After succeeding it in his first crime, he continued with his killing spree and murdered a security guard and a 26-year-old youth near Leisure Valley. Following these murders, he tactfully mutilated all the bodies of his victims to avoid being a suspect. According to police, it was difficult for them to get hold of the murderer and they had to rely on CCTV footage to solve this case.

"This was a challenging case to solve and what made it more difficult was that all the murders were committed in quick succession. We had to rely on CCTV images of some of our sources from scenes of crime to get hold of the accused who was arrested near IFFCO Chowk," said Inspector Preet Pal ACP (Crime), Gurugram.

According to Raza. he committed these crimes to steal the personal belongings of the victims. Raza who was working in a housekeeping department of a guesthouse in Delhi had lost his job during the lockdown and was unable to get another job which ultimately pushed him into crime, he added.