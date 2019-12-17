Uneasy calm prevails in Jamia Nagar

New Delhi: The no-man's land between police and protesters near Jamia University was more than a kilometre long on Monday as the anti-CAA protests raged on throughout the Capital and across the country. While the buffer space helped make sure that the demonstrations did not escalate any further; the day after violent clashes between police and students in the varsity was marked with an uneasy calm in the area around Jamia Nagar.



Few metres away from Jamia Millia Islamia Metro Station, a large gathering of protestors and students of all age groups was seen at the spot. Near the university campus, they were holding placards that read: "No CAA", "No to detention centres", "No to inhumanity", "Reject CAA" and "Inqilab Zindabad".

Later, a long human chain was formed by the protesters. They were making sure that there was no hindrance in the movement of any ambulances. Anti-police slogans were raised. One Sajid, who claimed himself to be a Jamia alumnus said, "Through human chain, they are protesting peacefully. Students are also giving us support in the protest."

One Naik Ahmad and his wife Sagufta were standing near the spot. Ahmad said they wanted peace in the society. "We have been living here for the last 40 years but never seen such a condition. We hope soon peace will prevail," he said.

After more than one and a half kilometres from the Metro Station, there was more than a kilometre long no man's land between police and protesters. Few people were not allowing the protesters to go into that area. "We don't want any further clash," a Jamia resident said.

After crossing the no man's land, more than 500 policemen were seen standing near Holy Family hospital. They were equipped with protective gear and an Additional DCP rank officer was seen briefing them about strategies to avoid any further clashes. According to a police officer, "The situation is under control. Steps are being taken to avoid any further untoward incident." Later, DCP South Atul Kumar Thakur and DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal reached the spot and senior officers discussed the situation of the protest and about the strategic deployment of force.

A police officer said they were present at the spot till late night on Sunday. "Few of our policemen were seriously injured in the incident," said the officer. A few metres from the hospital, three vehicles were found vandalised near the police post in Julena. A 48-year-old Salim, who claimed himself to be an eyewitness of Sunday incident, said, "Yesterday peaceful protest was going on, suddenly public started running. Some miscreants started pelting stones and later torched the motorcycles." He further said that policemen reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of water and fire extinguishers.

The Delhi Police Commissioner, in a crime review meeting, had directed DCPs that each district must have adequate district reserves with anti-riot equipment to handle any law and order situation. Commissioner Amulya Patnaik further directed that the concerned inspector or in charge should be available with his own staff deployed for law and order arrangements and that staff should be suitably briefed about their roles and responsibilities before deployment in any law and order situation.