Uneasy calm grips Mangolpuri; Delhi BJP chief gives Rs 5L to kin

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday arrested a fifth accused in the Mangolpuri murder case of 25-year-old Rinku Sharma, who was stabbed to death by a group of people over an argument about competing businesses. Police identified the accused as Tasuddin. Investigators had earlier arrested Zahid, Mehtab, Danish and Islam from the crime scene.



An uneasy calm prevailed in the area of Mangolpuri where the murder was reported. Political leaders made a beeline to meet the family members of Rinku, who was beaten and later stabbed to death. The incident took place in front of the deceased's family members. They (family members) claimed that the murder was the result of the communal dispute. But the police have claimed that the incident was the result of business rivalry.

Rinku's brother is associated with the Vishwa Jindu Parishad and the organisation has also claimed this was a communally charged crime.

Banners were hanged at Mangolpuri area where the incident took place which read that the accused should be hanged. Videos of Rinku holding a religious flag also surfaced and it was claimed that he was asking for a donation for Ram Temple in Ayodhya. When asked about the situation of the area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Dhama told Millennium Post that the situation was normal. "You can take my word, it's normal," he said.

Police were using a drone to check the movements in the area. The BJP's Delhi president Adesh Gupta visited the family and provided an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to them, further demanding that the Delhi government announce an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore. N-W Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans also met family members and then visited Mangolpuri police station.

The Delhi Police have said the accused and the victim argued about their eatery business, which had to be shut down and on Wednesday another tiff arose at a birthday party, after which Runku was stabbed to death outside his home.

Family members of the deceased insisted that the fight erupted over a rally Rinku had organised last year to raise donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, the police said, "All persons are known to each other and live in the same locality. Any other motive alluded to this incident is factually wrong."

Reports also mentioned that the accused's homes were vandalised after the family's allegations were made public despite police denying this claim. More forces have been deployed in the area to ensure no untoward incident takes place.