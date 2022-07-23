Underweight girl, 6, undergoes endoscopic procedure in Delhi
New Delhi: A six-year-old underweight child, who was not able to swallow food for almost three years due to obstruction at the junction of the food pipe and stomach, received a new lease of life after undergoing a novel endoscopic procedure at a leading private facility here, authorities said on Friday.
Doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital claimed that the girl was the "youngest patient in India" to undergo this procedure — POEM (per oral endoscopic myotomy).POEM is an endoscopic procedure used to treat obstruction at the lower end of the food pipe due to failure of relaxation of lower esophageal sphincter (musculature opening) due to motility disorder called achalasia cardia, they said.
It is a relatively new advanced endoscopic procedure which can be performed in the endoscopic suite itself without any incision on chest or abdomen, with a minimal post-procedure stay, the hospital said in a statement.
Dr Anil Arora, chairman and head of the department of gastroenterology, said, "When she came to us, she was very thin, emaciated and marasmic (protein malnutrition) and weighed 8-10 kg lower than the normal weight of her corresponding peers.
"We diagnosed her to be suffering from achalasia cardia (swallowing disorder) after evaluating her with endoscopy, barium swallow followed by high resolution esophageal manometry".
Till recently the established treatment of achalasia cardia in children was surgical intervention, but in her case, it was decided to perform a relatively new endoscopic procedure, called POEM, he said.
According to Dr Shivam Khare, consultant at the hospital's department of gastroenterology, "The POEM procedure consists of four steps: Mucosal entry; creation of submucosal tunnel; initiation and extension of myotomy; and closure of mucosal entry".
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt invites EOI for supply of supplementary nutrition under Anganwadi ...22 July 2022 8:00 PM GMT
CBSE results: 255 govt schools record 100% pass percentage22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
AAP takes a dig at BJP for trying to block CM's Singapore visit22 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Delhi govt allocates Rs 200 crore for development of villages in...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT
Central govt approves proposal to exclude 'will' as mandatory document ...22 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT