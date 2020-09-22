Understanding data analysis crucial for dev, says Deputy CM

new delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in order for Delhi to have an all-round development a good understanding of data analysis for planning is crucial. For the AAP-led government to achieve that the Advanced Data Analysis Capacity Development Program for Delhi Government officials was inaugurated by the Deputy CM on Monday.



"If we can identify how many 1-year-old children we currently have in Delhi then only we will be able to estimate the total number of classrooms required to accommodate those children in the first grade after six years. If we estimate how many children are there in the first class today and how many seats of Class XII will be required after 12 years, then we will be able to plan the infrastructure needs accordingly," he said.