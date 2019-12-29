Underpass to come up at Mahaveer Chowk to ease traffic snarls

Gurugram: The state public welfare department has again begun the process of decongesting several parts of old Gurugram. A major plan in this regard is to make an underpass at Mahaveer Chowk which is always been described as the gateway to old Gurugram. The cost of the underpass is pegged to be over Rs 26 crores.



In fact, the signboards for the construction of the underpass have already been placed at the Mahaveer Chowk. To decongest the Mahaveer Chowk the state PWD plans to construct the underpass that will begin from the Mahaveer Chowk and will end at the Sheetla Mata road.

Not only the underpass but the public agency also plans to develop a foot over bridge for the pedestrians.

Traffic congestion has been attributed as one of the main causes of pollution in Gurugram. The traffic congestion at Mahaveer Chowk is greater than any other place in the area. With four major intersections in the area, there is already heavy traffic twenty-four hours the day.

What makes the matter worse is the lack of parking facilities around the area that results in a lot of illegal parking adding to the traffic congestion. To deal with this challenge the MCG has begun to develop multilevel parking.

Even during weekends, two to three policemen are seen daily managing the traffic. The matter becomes worse during monsoons which further triggers traffic snarls.

In the past various schemes have been announced to decongest the road but most of the plans of the government have not been implemented fully.