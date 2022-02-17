Under pressure to act, Ggm starts auditing condos in city, 140 families in NBCC Greenview now asked to leave home

Gurugram: Facing allegations that it had been ignoring residents' complaints against builders for using poor construction material in Gurugram's posh condominiums, the district administration has now asked 140 families living in the NBCC Greenview apartment complex in Sector-37D to evacuate after ruling that the buildings there were not safe for them.



The Department of Town and Country Planning, accused of sitting on complaints against builders in light of the tragic roof collapse at Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109, has now decided to monitor a litany of complaints and requests for rectifications against such builders going as far back as two years.

On Wednesday, the Gurugram district administration met with residents of NBCC Greenview, one among the many housing societies where homeowners have alleged shoddy construction material being used, and reviewed the safety standards there, following which the 140 families were asked to move out.

Officials said that the developer had also been categorically directed to provide alternate accommodation to the families, adding that the district administration is also exploring the option of asking the builder to compensate the full amount to the homebuyers with interest.

Significantly, the NBCC Greenview complex is not an old one and was built and handed over to residents in the last five years — much like Chintels Paradiso, where the roof collapse last week killed two women and injured one other person critically.

Among other such complexes where residents' complaints have grown louder are Raheja's Atharva and Vedanta complexes and Brisk Lumbini, Auris, and ATS Cocoon — with the Haryana government saying that all recently finished residential complexes will be put through the rigours of a structural audit.

Most of these societies are located in Dwarka Expressway and residents have complained of regular minor building accidents, which have fortunately not caused any fatalities as of now. "The time to act is now and even after this, the incident would be allowed to get brushed under the carpet then one would surely have to ask that do citizen lives really matter," said Dheeraj Yadav resident of Raheja Atharva.

Officials of the Gurugram district administration have assured that in the coming days, they will meet with more residents and try to fix accountability of builders and contractors so that a mishap like the one at Chintels Paradiso is not repeated.

This is also one of the first major and sternest actions taken by the Gurugram District Administration in fixing accountability of other developers that have been blamed for using poor construction materials.

Meanwhile, residents at Chintels Paradiso continued to their protest against officials and builders, blaming that lackadaisical approach adopted earlier had resulted in the mishap — putting hundreds of lies at stake.