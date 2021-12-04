Under new Excise Policy, MRP of 505 brands fixed

New Delhi: In implementation of its new excise policy, the Delhi government has so far registered 516 liquor brands and fixed maximum retail price for 505 brands, government officials said on Friday.



The 505 brands include 166 brands of whiskey, 154 of wine, 65 of beer and 55 of vodka, according to excise officials.

Total 516 liquor brands have been registered so far. Out of 516 registered brands, fee of 507 have been paid. MRP (maximum retail price) for 505 liquor brands have been fixed till Friday, an excise department official said requesting anonymity.

Under the new excise policy of Delhi, 849 swanky liquor vends are being set up in 32 zones across the city. One retail licensee will have 27 liquor shops per zone.

The new policy aims at revolutionising consumer experience by replacing existing liquor vends in the nooks and corners of the city with posh and stylish liquor stores spread over at least 500 square feet area with walk-in facility.

These shops will be spacious, well-lit and air-conditioned.

The officials said that other liquor types for which the MRP has been fixed include 34 brands of rum, 11 brands of gin, five brands of brandy and liqueur and 10 brands of mixed alcoholic beverages.

Wholesale prices of various brands of liquor may increase by eight to nine per cent, they said.