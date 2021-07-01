Under Kejriwal government old crumbling schools of Delhi became better than private schools

New Delhi: In Delhi, the Kejriwal government has rejuvenated the crumbling schools. These old government schools have now been made better than private schools. Today the parents of Delhi are opting for Delhi government schools over private schools.

Kejriwal government presents an example of how to transform a crumbling school

Presenting a shining example of the revolutionary education model, the Kejriwal government has restored the dilapidated school. The school has now been made even better than the private schools. According to the information, Baba Bagh Wala School, Narayana was in a dilapidated condition which has been made afresh by the Kejriwal government. The classrooms and building were in very poor condition but now the school has state of the art facility.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone for construction of a school on the land reclaimed from land mafia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia laid the foundation stone of a new school in Nasirpur village of South West Delhi and the land on which the foundation stone of the school was laid was occupied by the land mafia earlier. The Kejriwal government got this land free from this illegal control and here work is being started to build a luxurious school with world-class facilities for 2500 children.

A fantastic school will be built within 9 months

The government will construct a magnificent school building on this land within 9 months. In this, along with academics, sports facilities for the children will also be taken care of. A swimming pool and sports facilities will also be provided in the school and the children will also start studying here from the next academic session.

Delhi government is constructing many new classrooms across the Capital

20 new classrooms are being constructed in the new academic block in GBSSS, Dichaun Kalan. The construction work of 20 new classrooms ongoing in Government Co-Ed SV, Dichaun Kalan. The construction work of 28 classes in the academic block is currently ongoing in Government Co-Ed SS Sector-16 Dwarka. The ongoing construction work in all these schools will be completed by the end of July. Apart from this, 20 new classrooms are being constructed in the new classroom block of SKV Geeta Colony Block-13. So far 95% of the construction work has been completed here. In SBV Rajgarh Colony also, 90 percent of the construction work of 32 new classrooms block has been done. The work of new block of 48 classrooms in RPVV, Gandhi Nagar has been completed by 87 per cent. The construction of a new block of 44 classrooms in SKV, Vishwas Nagar is 85 percent complete which will be completed by August 2021.

NITI Aayog appreciated Kejriwal government's education model

NITI Aayog has appreciated the government schools of Delhi. All the states have got an average of 35.66 in the India Innovation Index 2020. Delhi has been given 44.73 for the historic rejuvenation of government schools.