Under-60s comprise 42.8% of Ggm's COVID-19 death toll

gurugram: While Gurugram's COVID-19 death data is no different from that of anywhere else in terms of the majority being those of people above 60 years of age, a large proportion of deaths from the virus also comprises relatively younger residents. The latest data showed that 42.8 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in the district were of people between 20 to 60 years



of age.

Gurugram has so far seen 140 people succumb to the contagious disease, of which 80 were above 60 years old. The data goes on to show that 30 per cent of deaths are of people between 40 to 60 years of age and that people between 20 to 40 years of age comprise 12.8 per cent of the total deaths so far. Significantly, of the total deaths, 42 patients did not have any comorbidities.

Acknowledging that controlling the number of fatalities is a challenge, officials from the District Health Department highlighted that tests are being ramped up in several areas so that patients can be provided with timely treatment. The officials mentioned that most patients were still hesitant of coming out and

getting tested.

"We continue to focus on three Ts that are testing, tracing and treatment to prevent fatalities. A lot of young people initially were apprehensive of getting tested and it was only known about their infection once it got worsened. Though the situation has improved, it still needs to be made more efficient. For young patients, stigma and fear is still a major concern," said a senior official from the Gurugram Health Department.

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Gurugram, district officials have again turned their focus to prevent fatalities. Moreover, in the last two weeks, there has been a sudden spike in the number of fatalities in COVID-19 with 10 deaths being reported. The officials of the Gurugram Health Department have set a target of keeping the fatality rate below one percent, a target which it has not been able to achieve as yet.

To make sure that the number of deaths due to COVID-19 does not increase further, the District Administration has begun dispensing oximeters to certain patients getting treated at home. In the past, medications like Hydroxychloroquine have also been given to patients.