Uncertainty looms over DU results

NEW DELHI: Recently, the Delhi University declared results for English honours semester I along with other semesters. While this year, all DU results came a bit late than usual, first year's students are having a difficult time.



The first year's students of Economics and Chemistry are still waiting for their first semester results alongside preparing for the second semester, likely to happen as soon as this lockdown ends.

"I was informed by one of my teachers that our papers haven't even been checked yet and they are not sure when will be the result out," said one of the DU students.

Though the teachers are taking online classes and circulating notes on Whatsapp, the pending results of the first semester has created an atmosphere of uncertainty among the students.

"I am preparing for the second semester without any idea about my performance in the first semester as the results are awaiting. I am clueless about what to improve or where I need to push more, this is giving me a tough time," said Mamik, a first-year Economics honours student from DU.

Mamik, who hails from West Bengal, had to head home due to Corona crisis. "I had to come home because my parents were panicking and then classes also got suspended. I am taking the online classes but those are not that helpful," said Mamik.

Another DU student, Chirag is fearful like others about his future. "First, our result got delayed because of DUTA protests and then this lockdown. I am totally uncertain about the upcoming exams."

Chirag informed that only half of the students are taking online classes regularly. "There are around 60 students in my Economics class but only 30 students attend the online classes as many don't have proper internet at home," he said.

When the Millennium Post tried to contact the Delhi University Dean of Examination, he was unavailable for comment.

Sakshi, a first-year DU Economics student is totally confused about her studies, said: "If I had my results, I would have known what to improve in studies."

Students are worried because of the lack of information regarding their results. Ananya, a Chemistry honours student from DU told that even teachers don't know the possible dates of the results.

She said: "I just came to know that they have declared English honours results. Now I am hopeful that our results will be out soon."