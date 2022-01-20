Unattended bags raise alarm, police discover nothing suspicious

New Delhi: Within a week of the Delhi Police discovering an IED in an unattended bag outside the Ghazipur flower market, two unattended backpacks near the metro track in Trilokpuri caused alarm on Wednesday morning, following which the police found that there was nothing suspicious in the bags.



The police said they just found a laptop and some personal belongings in the bags.

According to fire officials, they received a call at 1 pm regarding the bags near metro pilar number 59, block-15, Trilokpuri. Delhi

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, "As we received the call, our staff rushed to the spot and isolated the place. Two bags were found at the spot. A bomb disposal squad also reached there and after examination, nothing suspicious was found in the bags."

The documents found in the bag were found to be that of a person named Somesh Gupta who has been called and further inquiry is on, she added. Items in the bags included laptop, mobile phone, personal care items and other documents, the DCP said.

Last week, an improvised explosive device stuffed with RDX and ammonium nitrate was found inside an unattended bag at the Ghazipur flower market.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack. The IED was later destroyed by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.