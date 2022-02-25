'Unacceptable, demands not met'

New Delhi: The Unions which have been spearheading the protest namely Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and CITU affiliated Delhi Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union bashed the half met grants put out by the Delhi government.



The DSAWHU which has been staging an indefinite protest near CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence had demanded an increase in salaries from Rs 9,678 to Rs 25,000 for AWW and Rs 4,839 to Rs 20,000 for AWH followed by the tag of full-time government employees and the inclusion of ESI amd PF.

However, in the press conference, these demands were far from being met as Gautam announced that the AWW and AWH will get an increment which will bring their monthly pay to Rs 11,220 for AWW, excluding the convenience and communication allowance of Rs 1,500 amd Rs 5,610 for AWH, excluding their travel and communication allowance of Rs 1,200. Their other set of demands like recognition as government employees and ESI and PF were brushed aside. "This press conference and the offers made were just a joke. How can they come out with these without holding talks with the union that's leading the agitation. This cannot be called an increment", said Shivani Kaul, President of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union.

She added, "Rajendra Pal Gautam claimed that Delhi's Anganwadi will be getting the highest salary in India among their counterparts but Anganwadi's women in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry are getting a remuneration as high as Rs 15,000. This cannot be respected because they didn't hold any talks with us. We will continue our thunderous protest and it will end only when the government holds a meeting with us and a respectful agreement is reached". The DSAWHU has also called for a press conference on Friday, 25 February at Civil Lines.

The Delhi government had called for a three-way way dialogue between Women and Child Development Minister, DSAWHU amd CITU affiliated DAWHU. However, the meeting was snubbed by the DSAWHU as they claimed that CITU and Delhi government are hand in glove and they would get away with half met measures by playing their intimidating tactics.

"We will never agree to this kind of half met measures because our demands are much higher and essential", said Sidheswar Shukle, secretary of Delhi's CITU unit.