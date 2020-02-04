'Unable to block Jio 4G signals in Tihar jail'
New Delhi: Prison authorities informed the Delhi High Court Tuesday that mobile signals, especially of Jio 4G, could not be blocked inside Tihar Jail with the technology they have and state-run C-DOT has been asked to develop a prototype jammer to prevent illegal communications by prisoners.
The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it after receiving a letter from a life convict alleging that jail authorities were involved in various illegal activities such as extortion of money, supply of drugs, mobile phones and other prohibited items.
It further alleged that prisoners were being "tortured like animals" by the jail authorities.
After receiving the letter in 2018 the court had asked a jail visiting judge to investigate the allegations and file a report.
The judge, in his report in April 2019, informed the court that the allegation of prohibited items being found inside the prison, and of jail authorities extorting money from prisoners for providing basic right of one hour release per day, was established based on statements of various inmates.
