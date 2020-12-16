Umar Khalid's mother & sister detained during candlelight vigil

New delhi: Former JNU student leader and jailed anti-CAA activist Umar Khalid's mother and sister were on Tuesday evening detained by the Delhi Police along with 12 other people, including students from Jamia Millia Islamia, who had assembled near Batla House to mark the first anniversary of the police violence on students inside the Jamia campus on December 15 last year.



This violence inside the campus had become the spark that lit the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA sit-in, which went on to become the face of the movement against the contentious law, for which rules are yet to be notified by the government, even as hundred os petitions challenging its constitutionality lie pending in the Supreme

Court.

The Delhi Police said they had detained a total of 14 people for holding a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the violence against students. They added all detainees had been released.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) RP Meena said, "The police team removed the agitators from the spot. Meanwhile, three women also accompanied the protestors. The protestors were then counselled regarding Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and were requested to return to their respective homes."

"As soon as the protest started we were picked up. I had gone to take pictures of the protest when I was also picked up by the police. On telling them that I was here to click pictures they asked me to sit in the bus," a journalism student, who was detained told Millennium Post.

"They picked us up from Batla House without giving any reason and just drove us around. They then left us at Zakir Nagar," he added.