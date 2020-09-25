Umar Khalid says signed no docus in police custody; court allows family to meet before shift to Tihar

New delhi: Amid several allegations that anti-CAA protesters arrested in the north-east Delhi riots cases were purportedly coerced to sign documents, former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, directly spoke to the judge during his remand hearing to say that he had not signed any documents or papers in the last 10 days while he was in police custody.



"During the last 10 days'' in police custody I have not signed any paper or statements," he told the court.

Umar's statement came as a Delhi court sent him to judicial custody till October 22 in the Crime Branch case related to the "conspiracy" behind the February riots which killed at least 53, over 40 of whom were Muslims.

Significantly, after having earlier denied a request to meet family members in police custody, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat on Thursday allowed Umar to meet his family before he is sent to Tihar Jail, provided they reach the police station in time before he is taken for his medical examination.

During the hearing, Umar also told the court that he was reading a book that he would like to take with him to jail and his lawyer Trideep Pais also requested that he be allowed to carry his spectacles inside Tihar. Pais also sought directions from the court that his client's safety be taken care of as there was a threat that he may be attacked. Following this, the court directed the Tihar Jail Superintendent to take all necessary steps, within the rules, to ensure the safety and security of the accused.

Before granting permission for Umar to meet his family, Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad told the court that his family would have to make it for the meeting in time as Umar had to be taken for his medical examination and was required to complete other formalities before being shifted to Tihar.

Umar was arrested by the Special Cell on September 13 and has been named as a "main conspirator" in the chargesheet filed by them last Wednesday. However, the police have not included Umar's name in the list of 15 people they have accused in the chargesheet. He has been in police custody since September 14.

Additional Sessions Judge Rawar ordered his judicial custody after the police, represented by Prasad, said they did not require his further custody for the probe as of now.