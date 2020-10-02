Umar Khalid arrested by Crime Branch; Sharjeel's JC extended

new delhi: Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in connection with his alleged role in another case related to the north-east Delhi violence. According to sources, he has been arrested in a case related to Khajoori Khas violence in February this year and has been remanded to three-day police custody where he will be questioned about his role in riots and alliance with ex EDMC councillor Tahir Hussain. Moreover, prominent anti-CAA activist and JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam's judicial custody was extended by a local court till October 22.

"Tahir Hussain played a pivotal role in the incident. His younger brother, Shah Alam was also arrested. Hussain's licensed pistol, which was used by him during the riots, was seized during the investigation," police said.