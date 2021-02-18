UK-based PR professional under Delhi Police scanner

New Delhi: Investigators of the Delhi Police, probing the social media toolkit to gather online support for protesting farmers, have now said that they suspect the first draft of the alleged document was made by one Marina Patterson, a relationship manager with PR firms, who was earlier suspected by intelligence agencies of being part of the toolkit.



While the base theory for the police has been to operate under the presumption that an initial document prepared before January 26 was responsible for the violence that day and then a revised document was made after Republic Day to gather support for farmers, police are looking into whether the second document was made on January 31.

"It is being suspected that the second document was more elaborative which includes links, names and hashtags," sources said. It is also being investigated whether the documents were prepared after January 26.

Marina Patterson is a member of an NGO and operates from the UK and investigators have said they will also be looking for any connection between the NGO and other suspects lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk.

As per sources, the investigators are checking the fact whether the draft of documents, allegedly created after January 26, was made by Patterson and later shared with Nikita. "Another angle of the probe is to check whether climate activist Disha Ravi and Shantanu — together made this toolkit and then gave it to Greta on February 3 through Telegram," sources said.

As per investigators, the main agenda of Republic Day violence was to revive the Khalistan movement in India and they were hoping that in violence people will get killed in police action but that did not happen and later, international celebrities were roped in, the police said.

Sources said that during the probe, the investigators have gathered more documents related to PJF (a PRO Khalistani outfit) and organisartion known as Genocide Watch.

"Documents related to creating a Twitter storm in which tweets against police, government, 250 million people taking a stand against the government and other anti-government activities will be shown," sources said.

The investigation has also revealed that in 2019-2020, Nikita, Shantanu, Disha connected. Later on December 1, one PJF member allegedly got connected with two people in India through Instagram, one WhatsApp group was created in December, on December 11 an email was created, from January 3, PJF started working on the January 26 violence and on January 11, there was a zoom meeting about the same, as per the police's timeline of events.

And as probe officers follow this line of inquiry, the FIRs registered on and after Republic Day have somewhat stagnated with farm leaders not appearing to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, under whose banner the farm unions are leading the protests against the three agri laws, on Wednesday said that the Centre of trying to "counter and destroy" the farmers' movement against the new agri laws and said it has appealed for peaceful protests during the 'rail roko' agitation on February 18.