UGC-NET admit card released

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the UGC-NET admit card for June/September session examination on its official website at ntanet.nic.in. The UGC- NET exam will be held between September 24 and November 5, in multiple shifts. NTA has released a subject-wise schedule of the examination. Currently, the admit cards for candidates whose exam is falling on September 24 and 25 have been released while for others, it will be released soon. The examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift of exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon while the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.