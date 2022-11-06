UG admissions: DU now accepting applications for upgradation of seats & mid-entry of fresh applicants

New Delhi: The University of Delhi is now accepting applications for the upgradation of seats and mid-entry of fresh applicants. The mid-entry provision for admission to undergraduate programmes, including BSc, BCom, and BA (Hons), is now available for candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 CSAS registration.



The last date to apply for mid-entry and to participate in the third round of CSAS admission is November 7.

With the release of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), there are vacant seats still remaining in colleges like Deshbandhu College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Indraprastha College for Women, Jesus and Mary College, Kalindi College, and Kirori Mal College.

Also, Lady Shri Ram College has filled all the seats for the General Category candidates.

A two-day window will now be activated from November 05 to November 07.

According to the university, through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the third round of CSAS.

The university also said in the statement that seats are available at colleges including Acharya Narendra Dev College for admission to some BCom (Hons), and B.Sc (Hons) programs and also at a few combination programmes in Delhi Colege of Arts and Commerce and at BR

Ambedkar College.