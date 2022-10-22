UG admissions: DU extends last date of seat acceptance till today

New Delhi: Over 70,000 candidates have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's first round of allocations even as the varsity has extended the last date for acceptance of allocated seats by a day.



The varsity on Wednesday had announced the first list of seat allocations with the names of over 80,000 candidates for admission to various undergraduate programmes.

"The university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories. By 7.29 pm on Friday, 71,741 candidates had accepted the seats allocated to them," a senior university official said.

Admission to 70,000 undergraduate seats is underway and admission of 54,395 candidates has already begun, he added.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164

The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 per cent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories — OBC-NCL and EWS — and also 30 per cent in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories.

This has been done to ensure that the reserved seats, which remain vacant throughout the year, can be filled, it had said.

The varsity issued a notification Friday evening, informing that the last date for acceptance of allocated seats for undergraduate courses in the first merit list has been extended till 12 pm Saturday.

"The date and time of the First Round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022) have been extended till 11:59 am Saturday. Candidates to allocated seat colleges to verify and approve the online applications till October 23. Last date for online payment extended till 05:00 pm. Monday," the university said in a notification.

It said candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS Round-I must "accept allocation" through the dashboard.

"Henceforth, on receiving the "Approval from College Principal", they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission," the notification said.

"Candidates must note that to participate in Subsequent CSAS Rounds, they must take the admission whenever it is offered to them. Only the candidates who have secured their admission in a particular round will be considered for upgradation in subsequent round/s, if applicable," it added.

The university said only those candidates who have been granted admission should pay the fees.

"Please note that the window for "Upgrade/Re-ordering the higher preferences" for 2nd Round of CSAS shall be available from 05:00 P.M. Tuesday, 25th October 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Thursday, 27th October, 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees," the notification said.

"Other Candidates who have not been allocated a seat in 1st Round of CSAS shall be considered for 2nd Round of CSAS subject to availability of seat and allocation policy stated in CSAS," it added.

In Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the

first time.