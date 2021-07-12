Udyog Nagar shoe factory fire: Building co-owner arrested

New Delhi: One of the owners of the two-storey building in west Delhi's Udyog Nagar where a massive fire broke out last month has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Sunday.



Surbhi Garg was arrested on Thursday from Paschim Vihar (West) area. She is in judicial custody while raids are being conducted to nab her husband Pankaj Garg, a shoe trader who co-owns the building and is on the run, they said.

A massive fire broke out in the building, where shoes were assembled and packed for sale, on June 21. Thirty-five fire tenders and around 140 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Six workers of the shoe godown are reported to be missing, according to police.

The investigation so far has revealed that four companies were being run by Pankaj's family from the building that is owned by him and Surbhi, a senior police officer said.

Surbhi is also is the partner in one of the companies and the sole proprietor of another, he said.

Based on the investigation, Surbhi was arrested on Thursday and later sent to judicial custody. Efforts are being made to arrest her husband, he added.

Forensic experts have collected human remains from the warehouse. The DNA samples of the family members of the six workers who are reported to be missing have also been collected and sent for profiling, the officer said.

Earlier, police had said, four godown workers were rescued safely from the building.

It is suspected that the fire started from the first floor of the building and later spread to the other floors, they had

said.